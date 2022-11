Rathmore will be heading to Cork next Saturday for their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-final.

They'll go up against Kanturk in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 1.

Rathmore captain Mark Ryan

Advertisement

Padraig Kearns is Kanturk manager

Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan

Freelance reporter Eoin Brennan watched Kanturk win in Munster last weekend