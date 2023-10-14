Rathmore first into County Football semi-finals

Rathmore have advanced to the last four of the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Spa by 14 points to 1-8.

Rathmore hit the ground running with 2 quick points. They also had 2 wides as they dominated the early exchanges. Rathmore led by 4 points to 2 after 10 minutes. Dara Moynihan halved that deficit but John Moynihan responded for Rathmore and it was they who were in front by 5 points to 3 after quarter of an hour. Shane Ryan then mde it double scores, with Rathmore playing into a strong breeze. Ryan had the next point as well before team-mate John Moynihan put 5 between the sides. 2 Michael McCarthy points brought Spa within 3 with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Rathmore then lost Paul Murphy to injury. They closed out the first period scoring with a James Darmody point. At the break it was Rathmore 0-9 Spa 0-5.

Within the opening minute of the second half Shane Ryan made it double scores. John Moynihan extended that gap to 6. The half was 15 minutes old before Spa got their first score of the period, an Evan Cronin point. 8 minutes from time, and trailing by 6 points,

Spa got a lifline when a brilliant finish from Ciaran Spillane gave them the goal they so badly needed. When Cian Murpy pointed for Spa a minute later the gap was only two; 12 points to 1-7. Mark Ryan brought the lead back to 3 with 2 minutes to go. Then came what looked like the insurance point from John Moynihan as the game headed into 2 added minutes. A Cian Murphy point did bring Spa back within 3 but time was against them and Rathmor progressed. For the victors Mark Ryan was red carded for a Challenge late on.