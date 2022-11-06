Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht into Intermediate Club Football final

The Intermediate Club Football Championship final will be between Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht.

In the last four Rathmore beat Beaufort while An Ghaeltacht defeated Legion in games which were live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Beaufort 1-7 Rathmore 2-12

Ciaran Kennedy goaled for Beaufort inside two minutes and they were ahead by 1-1 to 3 points after 12 minutes. However, Rathmor took over and aided by a

John Moynihan goal went in front by 1-5 to 1-1. Rathmore led 1-7 to 1-2 at the short whistle.

A Chrisy Spiers goal early in the second half put Rathmore well in control, a lead that was never threatened as they were clear at 2-9 to 1-4 after 47 minutes. The sides shared 6 further points as Rathmore won by 8.

Advertisement

An Ghaeltacht 0-14 Legion 0-11 AET

The West Kerry side led 2 points to 1 after ten minutes but back to back Legion points put them ahead 3 to 2 ten minutes from half-time. Two more Legion points over the course of the next 5 minutes put them 3 clear. They were ahead at the break by double scofes at 6 points to 3.

Legion had an 8 points to 6 advantage heading towards the final 6 minutes, That deficit was then halved. Legion put it out to two once more but in added on time the gap was down to the minimum again. A 64th minute An Ghaeltacht point brought the tie to extra time. The West Kerry side had the only 3 points of the first period of extra-time, which was the 3 point difference in the end.