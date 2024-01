Celtic have maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-nil win at home to Ross County.

That came after Rangers had narrowed the gap to two points with a 1-nil lunchtime victory at St Mirren.

Robert McElroy reports

Advertisement

Third-placed Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-nil, Kilmarnock and Hibs drew 2-all and Dundee thrashed bottom side Livingston 4-1.

St Johnstone against Motherwell finished 1-all.