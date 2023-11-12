Rangers win at Livingston

Rangers have kept up their unbeaten run under new manager Philippe Clement with a 2-nil win against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.
Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier scored the goals at Almondvale Stadium.
Advertisement
Rangers have kept up their unbeaten run under new manager Philippe Clement with a 2-nil win against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.
Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier scored the goals at Almondvale Stadium.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus