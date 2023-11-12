Advertisement
Sport

Rangers win at Livingston

Nov 12, 2023 14:17 By radiokerrysport
Rangers have kept up their unbeaten run under new manager Philippe Clement with a 2-nil win against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier scored the goals at Almondvale Stadium.

