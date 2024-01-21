Advertisement
Sport

Rangers progress, Celtic play today

Jan 21, 2024 09:54 By radiokerrysport
Rangers progress, Celtic play today
Share this article

((Today's game starts 1600. Draw due at 2015))

Rangers eased to a 4-1 win at Dumbarton to ensure they'll be in this evening's draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hearts survived a scare as they needed a stoppage time goal to edge fourth-tier Spartans 2-1 to progress.

Advertisement

Bonnyrigg Rose produced one of the biggest upsets of the fourth round as they also scored a late winner to knock out League One leaders Falkirk by the same score.

Holders Celtic's defence starts at home to Buckie Thistle this afternoon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerryman chasing Women’s National Cup final glory; Cougars beaten
Advertisement
Liverpool at Bournemouth this afternoon
Chelsea v Man Utd today in WSL
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry had highest level of people re-offending while on probation orders in 2019
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus