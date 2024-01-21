Rangers progress, Celtic play today

((Today's game starts 1600. Draw due at 2015))

Rangers eased to a 4-1 win at Dumbarton to ensure they'll be in this evening's draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hearts survived a scare as they needed a stoppage time goal to edge fourth-tier Spartans 2-1 to progress.

Advertisement

Bonnyrigg Rose produced one of the biggest upsets of the fourth round as they also scored a late winner to knock out League One leaders Falkirk by the same score.

Holders Celtic's defence starts at home to Buckie Thistle this afternoon.