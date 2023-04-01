Advertisement
Rangers move to within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders

Apr 1, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Rangers move to within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders
Rangers have moved to within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Malik Tillman's double secured them a 2-nil win over bottom side Dundee United.

Robert McElroy reports

Kilmarnock held on for a 2-1 victory over Hearts, despite playing the final half an hour with 10 men.

Aberdeen moved to within a point of third, thanks to a 1-nil success over St Johnstone.

Motherwell beat Hibs 3-1 for their fourth victory in six game under boss Stuart Kettlewell.

St Mirren eased to a 3-nil win over Livingston to climb up to fifth in the table.

