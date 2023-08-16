Advertisement
Sport

Rangers into Champions League play off

Aug 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Rangers into Champions League play off Rangers into Champions League play off
Share this article

Rangers are 180-minutes away from a place in the Champions League group stage.

They drew 1-1 away to Servette last night to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Rangers will play PSV Eindhoven over two legs in the playoff round.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus