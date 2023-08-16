Rangers into Champions League play off

Rangers are 180-minutes away from a place in the Champions League group stage.
They drew 1-1 away to Servette last night to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.
Rangers will play PSV Eindhoven over two legs in the playoff round.
Advertisement
Rangers are 180-minutes away from a place in the Champions League group stage.
They drew 1-1 away to Servette last night to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.
Rangers will play PSV Eindhoven over two legs in the playoff round.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus