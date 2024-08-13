Advertisement
Sport

Rangers in Champions League qualifier action tonight

Aug 13, 2024 07:38 By radiokerrysport
Rangers in Champions League qualifier action tonight
Rangers are in Champions League qualifier action tonight.

They play Dynamo Kiev at their adopted home of Hampden Park from 7.45.

The third qualifying round tie is level at a goal a piece.

