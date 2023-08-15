Advertisement
Sport

Rangers in Champions League action later

Aug 15, 2023 17:18 By radiokerrysport
Rangers in Champions League action later Rangers in Champions League action later
Share this article

Rangers are in Geneva for the second leg of their third round qualifier in the Champions League.

Mick Beale’s side hold a 2-1 first leg advantage over Servette, and kick-off is at 7.30.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus