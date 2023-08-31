Advertisement
Sport

Rangers exit Champions League

Aug 31, 2023 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Rangers exit Champions League
Rangers' bid to reach the group stage of the Champions League came to an end last night.

They slumped to a 5-1 defeat to PSV in Eindhoven in their play-off round second leg to lose 7-3 on aggregate.

Rangers now head for the Europa League group stage.

Aberdeen will look to make their way through to the group stage of the Europa League tonight.

The Scottish Premiership club take on Hacken of Sweden, with the tie level at two goals apiece after the first leg.

In the Conference League, Aston Villa take a 5-nil lead into the second leg of their tie with Hibernian.

Hearts trail PAOK 2-1 ahead of their meeting in Greece.

