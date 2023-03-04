Rangers cut gap on Celtic

Rangers have moved within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock.

Third placed Hearts claimed a 3-nil victory over St Johnstone, while Hibs - in fourth - triumphed 4-1 at Livingston.

Ross County are just outside the relegation places on goal difference after losing 2-nil to Motherwell.

Advertisement

Bottom side Dundee United are taking on Aberdeen in an evening kick-off.

It's their first game under new manager Jim Goodwin - who was sacked by Aberdeen in January.