Rangers & Celtic in action today

Jan 27, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
((St Mir v Ran 1230, Others 1500))

Rangers can put the pressure on Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with victory away at St Mirren in today's early kick-off.

A fifth straight win for the league leaders - who host struggling Ross County - would at the very least maintain their five point advantage at the summit though.

Third-placed Hearts play Aberdeen, Kilmarnock meet out-of-form Hibs, bottom side Livingston take on Dundee, and Motherwell go to St Johnstone.

