Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell.

They remain top, for now, but will drop to second if Old Firm rivals Celtic win tomorrow.

St Mirren are up to fourth after beating Aberdeen 2-1, with Kilmarnock held 2-2 by Dundee.

Advertisement

Hibs were 2-nil winners over Ross County, and bottom side Livingston drew 1-all away at St Johnstone.