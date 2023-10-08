Advertisement
Sport

Rangers beat St. Mirren

Oct 8, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
In the Scottish Premiership Rangers have beaten St. Mirren 2-0 in the first game of the day.

That result means they go second in the table, seven points behind leaders Celtic.

Robert McElroy reports

