Rangers beat Celtic

May 13, 2023 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Rangers beat Celtic
Rangers have beaten champions Celtic 3-nil in the Scottish Premiership.

Their first victory over their Old Firm rivals this season means they're now 10 points behind them in second.

Robert McElroy reports

