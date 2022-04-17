Rally of the Lakes down through the years

The International Rally of the Lakes returns in 2022 following a 2 year hiatus due to Covid 19
Founding club member Mike Marshall joined Ivan Hurley looking a little at the history of the event.
Advertisement
The International Rally of the Lakes returns in 2022 following a 2 year hiatus due to Covid 19
Founding club member Mike Marshall joined Ivan Hurley looking a little at the history of the event.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus