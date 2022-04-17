Advertisement
Rally of the Lakes down through the years

Apr 17, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Rally of the Lakes down through the years
The International Rally of the Lakes returns in 2022 following a 2 year hiatus due to Covid 19

Founding club member Mike Marshall joined Ivan Hurley looking a little at the history of the event.

