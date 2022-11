Kerins O Rahillys will face Eire Og of Clare in the Munster Senior Football Semi Final.

Eire Og defeated Waterford champions The Nire in the quater final 3-11 to 0-5

The Kerry side will have home advantage in the semi final.

Clonmel Commercials will meet Newcastlewest in the other semi final, after Clonmel beat Nemo Rangers of Cork last night