Rahillys going for Munster honours today

The blue and white of Kerins O'Rahillys will represent the green and gold of Kerry in this afternoon's AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.

Their Limerick opponents, Newcastle West, will look to continue a good year for football when the sides meet in Mallow at 3 o'clock.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport.

And tomorrow both Fossa and Rathmore are in action in the Junior and Intermediate finals respectively.

Fossa take on Cork's Kilmurray at 1pm in Mallow and Rathmore face Na Piarsiagh of Limerick at 3.30 in the same venue.

We'll also have live coverage of both games on Radio Kerry Sport.

