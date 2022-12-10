Advertisement
Sport

Rahillys going for Munster honours today

Dec 10, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Rahillys going for Munster honours today Rahillys going for Munster honours today
Share this article

The blue and white of Kerins O'Rahillys will represent the green and gold of Kerry in this afternoon's AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.
Their Limerick opponents, Newcastle West, will look to continue a good year for football when the sides meet in Mallow at 3 o'clock.
We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport.
And tomorrow both Fossa and Rathmore are in action in the Junior and Intermediate finals respectively.
Fossa take on Cork's Kilmurray at 1pm in Mallow and Rathmore face Na Piarsiagh of Limerick at 3.30 in the same venue.
We'll also have live coverage of both games on Radio Kerry Sport.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus