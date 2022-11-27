Rahillys can today secure Munster final spot

Kerins O’Rahillys can today secure their place in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.

At 1 o’clock they face Éire Óg Ennis in the last four.

That’s on at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

KOR manager William Harmon

Rahillys defender Ross O'Callaghan

Eire Og vice chairman Brian Howard

The other semi-final sees Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials against Limerick's Newcastle West at FBD Semple Stadium.

Both games throw in at 1 o'clock.

Meanwhile, Cargin of Antrim and Derry's Glen square off for a place in the Ulster football final.

That game gets underway at O'Neills Healy Park at half 1

It's also semi-finals day in the Leinster Senior Hurling championship.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks do battle with Kildare champions Naas at Croke Park at quarter part 1

That's followed by the meeting of Kilmacud Crokes and Carlow's St. Mullins at a quarter past 3

===

Today's All-Ireland Ladies Football Club semi-final sees Donaghmoyne of Monaghan host Kilmacud Crokes at half 1.