Ragnick calls for patience as United face Palace today

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has called for patience as he takes charge of the team for the first time today.

Crystal Palace are the visitors to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Rangnick says major improvements to the team's performances won't happen quickly.

Kick off at Old Trafford is a 2-o'clock.

At the same time, Brentford make the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United, while Tottenham welcome Norwich City to north London.

Later at half-past-4, Aston Villa play host to Leicester City.

That game sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard face his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.