Rad Tailteann confirmed for Kerry

The 2022 Ras Tailteann International Cycle Race will be coming to Kerry.

Stage 2 of the event on June 16th is to finish in Castleisland.

The stage will honour the 50th anniversary of the winner of the Rás in 1972, the legendary Kerry rider, John Mangan from Killorglin.

Stage 2 of the Ras is 154.8 kilometres from Horse and Jockey to Castleisland, through Thurles, Dundrum, Tipperary Town, Kilmallock, Charleville, a Category 3 climb at Freemount, Newmarket and Ballydesmond, then into Castleisland where the riders will start a 10k finishing loop. This loop will take in the Category 2 climb of Crags Cave.

However, instead of stage 3 then starting from Castleisland the race will now transfer to Newcastle West and begin there, still finishing in Lisdoonvarna.

This change has been decided upon in the interest of avoiding traversing Limerick City and instead follows a route east and north around the city.