Racing in Ballinrobe today

There's an eight race jumps meeting at Ballinrobe today, with the first off there at 3.25.

Ballinrobe Going: Good

Surface: Turf

15:25

KOG Logistics 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle 3YO only, 15 Runners, 2m 1f 207y

16:00

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle 5YO plus, 18 Runners, 2m 1f 207y

16:35

Michael Cawe Suspended Ceilings Handicap Hurdle (80-116) 4YO plus, 18 Runners, 2m 6f 11y

17:10

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle 4YO plus, 11 Runners, 2m 6f 11y

17:45

P&D Lydon Mares Beginners Chase 4YO plus, 8 Runners, 2m 7f 77y

18:15

Lodge At Ashford Castle Handicap Chase (0-95) 4YO plus, 17 Runners, 2m 7f 77y

18:50

Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase (0-109) 5YO plus, 11 Runners, 2m 1f 55y

19:25

OCL Laundry (Pro-Am) Flat Race 4YO only, 8 Runners, 2m 32y