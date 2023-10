Racing goes ahead at the Curragh today after the track passed an early morning inspection at 7am

The going is Heavy and the first of 8 races is off at 12:20

Cross Channel

Chepstow - Good to Soft - 12:25

Catterick - Heavy - 1:07

Newcastle - Standard - 4:10

Bangor on Dee has been abandonded due to a waterlogged track