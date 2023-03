Flooring Porter bids for a third successive win in the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham later.

The feature race of the day goes to post at half-three.

Before that, the Ryanair Chase is off at 2.50, with Shishkin expected to go off as favourite.

Today's seven-race card gets underway at half-one.

Here at home there’s an eight-race card at Dundalk, with the first off at twenty-to-5.