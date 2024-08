Racing at Wexford today

Wexford stages 8 races from 3.20.

There's also a fixture at Down Royal which begins at 4.05.

Wexford

Going: Yielding (Yielding to Soft in places)

Surface: Turf

15:20

Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle 4YO only, 15 Runners, 2m 190y

15:55

visitwexford.ie Handicap Hurdle (80-95) (Div 1) 4YO plus, 16 Runners, 2m 190y

16:30

visitwexford.ie Handicap Hurdle (80-95) (Div 2) 4YO plus, 14 Runners, 2m 190y

17:05

Wexford Heritage Trails Handicap Hurdle (80-102) 4YO plus, 16 Runners, 2m 4f 100y

17:40

Brendan Cullimore Electrical Mares Maiden Hurdle 4YO plus, 14 Runners, 3m

18:15

Dan & Breda Byrne Memorial Rated Novice Chase 4YO plus, 6 Runners, 2m 3f 100y

18:50

Treo Eile Handicap Chase (0-109) 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 3f 100y

19:25

Racing Again 27th October Handicap Chase (0-102) 4YO plus, 18 Runners, 3m 1f