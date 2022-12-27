Advertisement
Sport

Racing at home today in Leopardstown and Limerick

Dec 27, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Racing at home today in Leopardstown and Limerick
Idas Boy and Bryan Cooper winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Cork Racecourse Mallow. Picture: David Keane/Racing Post 16.10.2022
The Grade One Paddy's Rewards Club Chase is the feature race on Day 2 of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown.

The first in a seven-race card gets underway at five past twelve.

There's also racing today in Limerick and Kempton.

