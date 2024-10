There's racing on the flat in Naas today, with the first in an 8-race card off just after 1.

The going there is Yielding

It's a 7-race card over jumps in Cork, the first going to post at 2.

Advertisement

The going in Mallow is Good

Cross Channel

Ffos Las - Good to Soft - 2:10

Advertisement

Goodwood - Heavy - 1:50