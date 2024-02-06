Advertisement
Sport

R-G Snyman close to Munster return

Feb 6, 2024
R-G Snyman close to Munster return
There’s been a change in referee for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy on Sunday.

Pierre Brousset was due to oversee the game at the Aviva, but the French official has succumbed to a calf injury.

English official Luke Pearce will replace Brousset, leading an otherwise all-French team of officials.

R-G Snyman could make his return for Munster as soon as next week.

The Leinster-bound lock has returned to full training ahead of the URC fixture away to the Scarlets.

Snyman has been out since the World Cup final, after which he underwent surgery to his chest and shoulder region.

However, versatile Munster back Patrick Campbell’s season is over due to shoulder surgery.

