Quigley fight confirmed

Oct 4, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Jason Quigley will fight for a WBO title next month.

The Donegal middleweight faces champion Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire on November 19th.

The fight will be Andrade’s fifth defence of the belt.

