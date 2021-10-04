Quigley fight confirmed

Jason Quigley will fight for a WBO title next month.
The Donegal middleweight faces champion Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire on November 19th.
The fight will be Andrade’s fifth defence of the belt.
Advertisement
Jason Quigley will fight for a WBO title next month.
The Donegal middleweight faces champion Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire on November 19th.
The fight will be Andrade’s fifth defence of the belt.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus