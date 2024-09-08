Quartet advance to Club football finals

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Semi finals
Junior Premier
Ballymac v Firies in the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
1-21 Firies V Ballymacelligott 1-21. Firies win 4-2 on penalties. Jason O'Connor reports
Jason O'Connor describes the penalty shootout
1-19 Ardfert V St Senan’s 2-16 Ardefert win 3-0 on pens
Junior
0-7 Cordal V Tarbert 0-10 Breda O'Shea reports
0-13 Knocknagoshel V Duagh 1-13