Sport

Quartet advance to Club football finals

Sep 8, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Quartet advance to Club football finals
Ballymac v Firies in the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Semi finals

Junior Premier

1-21 Firies V Ballymacelligott 1-21. Firies win 4-2 on penalties. Jason O'Connor reports
Jason O'Connor describes the penalty shootout
1-19 Ardfert V St Senan’s 2-16 Ardefert win 3-0 on pens

Junior
0-7 Cordal V Tarbert 0-10 Breda O'Shea reports

0-13 Knocknagoshel V Duagh 1-13

