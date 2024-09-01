Quartet advance in Club Championships

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Quarter-Finals
Junior Premier
Firies 2-13 Currow 3-8
St Senan's 3-12 Keel 1-12
Junior
Duagh 2-18 Cromane 1-11
Cordal 2-15 Lispole 1-11
Lispole Pt. Matthew Griffin. 4th Minute.
Cordal Goal. Sean Brosnan. 5th Min.
Cordal Pt. Sean O Connell. 8th Min.
Cordal Pt. Kieran O Donoghue. 11th Min.
Lispole Pt Free. Cormac Kennedy. 13th Min.
Cordal Pt. Kieran O Donoghue. 15th Min.
Lispole Pt. Cormac Kennedy. 17th Min.
Lispole Pt. Matthew Griffin. 18th Min.
Cordal Pt Free. Philip O Connor. 20th Min.
Lispole Pt. Seamus Fitzgerald. 22nd Min.
Cordal Pt. Jason Cronin. 24th Min.
Cordal Goal. Eamonn Nolan. 25th Min.
Cordal Pt. Philip O Connor. 26th Min.
Lispole Pt Free. Cormac Kennedy. 28th Min.
Cordal Pt. Jason Cronin. 29th Min.
Lispole Pt. Cian Kennedy. 30th Min.
Lispole Goal. Matthew Griffin. 32nd Min.
Cordal Pt. Kieran O Donoghue. 33rd Min.
Half Time Score.
Cordal 2-8.
Lispole 1-7.
Cordal Pt. Philip O Connor. 32nd Min.
Lispole Pt. Cormac Kennedy. 34th Min.
Cordal Pt Free. Brian Reidy. 36th Min.
Lispole Pt Free. Cormac Kennedy. 40th Min.
Lispole Pt. Noel Higgins. 43rd Min.
Lispole Pt. Cormac Kennedy. 45th Min.
Cordal Pt. Ryan Dennehy. 46th Min.
Cordal Pt. Philip O Connor. 50th Min.
Cordal Pt. Sean O Connell. 52nd Min.
Cordal Pt. Sean O Connell. 56th Min.
Cordal Pt Free. Brian Reidy. 60th Min.