Puncture set back for Breen/Nagle

Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle sit 8th at Rally Portugal, which is round 4 of the World Rally Championship.

The MSport Ford Crew are 1 minute 46 seconds behind rally leader Elfyn Evans in his Toyota Yaris WRC

It was a difficult afternoon for the pair, as a puncture on Stage 6 before a spin on stage 7 cost them nearly a minute and a half.

The afternoon loop forced retirements for mutiple world champions Sebastian Ogier and Loeb.

One stage remains today, which gets underway at 7 O Clock Irish Time

Elsewhere, its the Spanish Grand Prix weekend on the Formula 1 calendar.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the championship from World Champion Max Verstappen heading into the weekend.

Todays two practice sessions have now finished, with Charles Leclerc topping both sessions.

Having some upgrades, Mercedes pace seems to have been upped, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing in second and third respectively