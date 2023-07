Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly accepted a bid for striker Kylian Mbappe - of 300 million euro.

The offer, from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, is a world record for a player.

A number of clubs - including in the Premier League - are said to have contacted PSG in recent days.

Mbappe was put up for sale after telling his club he won't extend his contract beyond 2024.