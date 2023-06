Kerry are Electric Ireland Munster Minor football champions

The Kingdom reversed their first round defeat to Cork with a 5 point win over the Rebels, 2-10 to 11 points in Tralee.

After the game, John Drummey was among the journalists who spoke to Kerry Manager Wayne Quillinan.

He agreed the first half goals from Paddy Lane and Dara Hogan helped Kerry secure an All-Ireland Quarter Final meeting with Kildare next weekend