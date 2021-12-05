Advertisement
Sport

Provincial football round-up

Dec 5, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Wexford champions Shelmaliers beat Louth's Naomh Mairtin 2-6 to 1-7 in the quarter finals of the AIB Leinster Club Football Championship.

Naas of Kildare are also through to the last four after hammering Wicklow champions Blessington 4-11 to 1-7.

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes beat Wolfe Tones of Meath 1-13 to 1-9 in their quarter-final.

Portarlington of Laois complete the last four line up after beating Westmeath kingpins St. Lomans 1-14 to 1-12.

***

In the Munster football quarter final Eire Og of Clare saw off Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney 2-11 to 12 points after extra-time.

***

In the Ulster football championship Armagh's Clann Eireann beat Antrim's Creggan 2-14 to 17 points after extra time.

While Derry champions Glen beat Monaghan's Scotstown 1-18 to 12 points at Celtic Park.

***

And in the Connacht semi final, Mayo champions Knockmore have beaten Sligo's Tourlestrane 10-points-to-8.

