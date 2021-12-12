Provincial Final places up for grabs today

St Rynagh's of Offaly face Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final for the right to meet Laois' Clough Ballacolla in the decider.

There are two Munster Senior Hurling Championship semis up for the decision.

Limerick's Kilmallock meet Medleton of Cork at the Gaelic Grounds from a quarter-past-1.

Waterford's Ballybunner take on Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary at 3.15.

In Ulster, Dunloy of Antrim meet Derry's Slaughtneil in the provincial semi-final at the Athletic Grounds from 4 o'clock.