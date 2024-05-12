Provincial champions to be crowned today

Dublin are heavy favourites to add another Leinster Senior Football Championship title to their collection today.

The Dubs take on Louth in the decider with throw in at Croke Park at 1:45pm.

A win for the All Ireland Champions would mean a 14th provincial crown in a row.

The last two beaten finalists have a chance to go one better in the Ulster Football Championship today.

Last year's runners up Armagh take on 2022 finalists Donegal in the final this afternoon.

Throw in at Clones is at 4pm.

The opening round of the Tailteann Cup continues this afternoon.

Neighbours Laois and Carlow meet for a 3pm throw in at O'Moore Park.

Before that, Antrim play host to Tipperary at 2:30pm.

Dublin can do the provincial double today.

Their ladies side are in the Leinster Football final taking on rivals Meath at 11:45am.

Galway and Mayo meet in the Connacht Football final at 2pm.