Promotion/relegation playoff to take place after Cup final

It's been confirmed that the promotion/relegation playoff in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division will take now place after the FAI Cup final.

Drogheda United, who will face the team who come through the First Division playoffs, are involved in the cup final against Derry City on November 10th.

That's pushed the promotion/relegation playoff back to Saturday the 16th of November.

Bray Wanderers go up against UCD and Athlone Town face Wexford in the First Division semi-finals later this week.