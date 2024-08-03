Preview: Kerry SHC Final - Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Sunday, August 4th

Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Advertisement

Replay in the event of a draw.

Commentary live on Radio Kerry.

Abbeydorney will take on Ballyduff in the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.

Advertisement

Abbeydorney will be hoping to upset the odds and win the Neilus Flynn Cup for the first time since 1974.

Meanwhile, Ballyduff are gunning to make themselves 26-time champions of this competition.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 2pm.

Advertisement

Abbeydorney captain James O'Connor



Ballyduff player Kyle O'Connor



Abbeydorney manager Francis O'Halloran



Advertisement

Ballyduff joint manager Padraig Harrington



Ronan Gilsenan, Radio Kerry analyst



Mike O'Halloran, Radio Kerry commentator



Advertisement

Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry commentator

