Sport

Preview: Kerry SHC Final - Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Aug 3, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrysport
Preview: Kerry SHC Final - Abbeydorney v Ballyduff
Sunday, August 4th

Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Replay in the event of a draw.

Commentary live on Radio Kerry.

Abbeydorney will take on Ballyduff in the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.

Abbeydorney will be hoping to upset the odds and win the Neilus Flynn Cup for the first time since 1974.

Meanwhile, Ballyduff are gunning to make themselves 26-time champions of this competition.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 2pm.

Abbeydorney captain James O'Connor

Ballyduff player Kyle O'Connor

Abbeydorney manager Francis O'Halloran

Ballyduff joint manager Padraig Harrington

Ronan Gilsenan, Radio Kerry analyst

Mike O'Halloran, Radio Kerry commentator

Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry commentator

