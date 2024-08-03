Preview: Kerry SHC Final - Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Sunday, August 4th
Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
Replay in the event of a draw.
Commentary live on Radio Kerry.
Abbeydorney will take on Ballyduff in the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park this Sunday.
Abbeydorney will be hoping to upset the odds and win the Neilus Flynn Cup for the first time since 1974.
Meanwhile, Ballyduff are gunning to make themselves 26-time champions of this competition.
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 2pm.
Abbeydorney captain James O'Connor
Ballyduff player Kyle O'Connor
Abbeydorney manager Francis O'Halloran
Ballyduff joint manager Padraig Harrington
Ronan Gilsenan, Radio Kerry analyst
Mike O'Halloran, Radio Kerry commentator
Andrew Morrissey, Radio Kerry commentator