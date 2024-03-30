Advertisement
Sport

Premier League review

Mar 30, 2024 14:59 By radiokerrysport
Premier League review
Share this article

Sheffield United remain bottom of the Premier League after letting a 3-1 lead slip to draw 3-all with Fulham.

Fellow strugglers Burnley came from behind twice as they drew 2-all with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite being reduced to 10-men.

There was another thriller in the lunchtime kick-off as Newcastle overturned a 3-1 deficit to beat West Ham 4-3.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest's 1-all draw with Crystal Palace moves them out of the relegation zone, above Luton - who lost 2-1 at Tottenham.

Bournemouth were 2-1 winners against Everton.

The action's continuing this evening with Aston Villa taking on Wolves in a midlands derby.

Advertisement

Then Brentford host Manchester United.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents
Advertisement
Mixed fortunes for Kerry against Clare
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Mar 30, 2024 17:26
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents
EDWARDS WINS CIRCUIT, CRONIN RETAINS TARMAC LEAD
Independent councillor confirms he will seek re-election in June’s local elections
Valentia Coast Guard assist in rescue off West Cork coast
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus