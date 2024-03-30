Premier League review

Sheffield United remain bottom of the Premier League after letting a 3-1 lead slip to draw 3-all with Fulham.

Fellow strugglers Burnley came from behind twice as they drew 2-all with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite being reduced to 10-men.

There was another thriller in the lunchtime kick-off as Newcastle overturned a 3-1 deficit to beat West Ham 4-3.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest's 1-all draw with Crystal Palace moves them out of the relegation zone, above Luton - who lost 2-1 at Tottenham.

Bournemouth were 2-1 winners against Everton.

The action's continuing this evening with Aston Villa taking on Wolves in a midlands derby.

Advertisement

Then Brentford host Manchester United.