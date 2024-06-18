Advertisement
Sport

Premier League fixtures announced

Jun 18, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Premier League fixtures announced
Share this article

Manchester United will play Fulham in the opening game of the new Premier League season, following the release of the fixtures today.

The match will take place at Old Trafford on Friday August 16th.

At lunchtime on Saturday August 17th, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot will bring his side to Portman Road to play newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Advertisement

On the same day, Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium and Aston Villa are away to West Ham.

Champions Manchester City go to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on Sunday August 18th.

The first Monday night game sees newcomers Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday August 19th.

Advertisement

The first Manchester United - Liverpool game is on the weekend of Saturday August 31st, with Manchester City to welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on the third week in September.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rovers drawn to Iceland league winners
Advertisement
Kos enjoying build-up to Cup Final
No fresh injury concerns for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Rovers drawn to Iceland league winners
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
State accommodation for Ukrainians in Kerry rated higher than national average
Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus