Premier League fixtures announced

Manchester United will play Fulham in the opening game of the new Premier League season, following the release of the fixtures today.

The match will take place at Old Trafford on Friday August 16th.

At lunchtime on Saturday August 17th, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot will bring his side to Portman Road to play newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Advertisement

On the same day, Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium and Aston Villa are away to West Ham.

Champions Manchester City go to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on Sunday August 18th.

The first Monday night game sees newcomers Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday August 19th.

Advertisement

The first Manchester United - Liverpool game is on the weekend of Saturday August 31st, with Manchester City to welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on the third week in September.