Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his team to go into the World Cup break with a win.

United, who lost at Aston Villa last Sunday, make the trip to Craven Cottage to play Fulham at half-four.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony could both return following illness.

Brighton look to make it three successive wins under Roberto De Zerbi when they host Aston Villa at 2pm.