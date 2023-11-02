Advertisement
Sport

Premier League clubs find out their fate in Carabao Cup quarter final draw

Nov 2, 2023 15:08 By radiokerrysport
Premier League clubs find out their fate in Carabao Cup quarter final draw
Share this article

The quarter final line up for the League Cup will see Liverpool play at home against West Ham United.

Losing finalists from last season - Newcastle go to Chelsea while Everton host Fulham and Port Vale take on Middlesbrough.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Play suspended in day one of Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
Advertisement
World Cup final referee announces retirement
County Football Championships come to a close this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

2024 Kerry Wedding Show
Irish Rambling House November 2023
Play suspended in day one of Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
World Cup final referee announces retirement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus