Premier Division title race to come to an end tonight

Nov 1, 2024 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Premier Division title race to come to an end tonight
An absorbing League of Ireland Premier Division title race will come to an end with either Shamrock Rovers or Shelbourne being crowned champions tonight.

Shels have their destiny in their own hands as they chase a first league title since 2006 - they'll be champions if they win at Derry City.

Should Shelbourne drop points, Shamrock Rovers can win the league for the fifth season in a row with a victory at home to Waterford.

In this evening's other 7.45pm kick-offs, Sligo Rovers welcome in-form St Pat's to the Showgrounds, Bohemians host Galway United and there's a Louth derby between Drogheda and already relegated Dundalk.

