Premier Clubs Alliance say they voted for defeated proposal at FAI EGM

Nov 10, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Premier Clubs Alliance say they voted for defeated proposal at FAI EGM
The Premier Clubs Alliance say they voted for last night’s defeated proposal at the FAI EGM.

The proposal to add two female members to the FAI Board received only 66 per cent of the required 75 per cent to pass.

The Leinster Football Association wants the two additional members to come from within football, rather than be independent, and have called for another EGM.

Made up of the ten Premier Division clubs, the P-C-A say a potential loss of government funding cannot be allowed to happen.

