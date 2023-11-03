Poyet to leave Greece as Ireland job speculation ramps up

Greece manager Gus Poyet says he is leaving his role next year, further fueling speculation about him possibly taking over as Republic of Ireland boss.

The Uruguayan has told Livescore that his contract with Greece is up in March and it won't be extended, even if they qualify for Euro 2024.

Poyet had previously said he would be keen on the Irish role and in this interview he once again praised the support he saw at the Aviva Stadium last month.

He says it's a possibility the FAI 'will like him and contact him'.