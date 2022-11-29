Portugal and Brazil advance to Last 16

Two Bruno Fernandes goals - the second from the penalty spot - saw Portugal advance to the World Cup knockout stage last night.

They beat Uruguay 2-nil in Lusail.

The second half of that match was interrupted by a pitch invader with a Pride flag, and a t-shirt voicing support for Iranian women and victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

In a post match interview, Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves says he "hopes nothing happens" to the protestor

Defeat leaves Uruguay needing a win over Ghana on Friday if they’re to make it out of Group H.

Casemiro’s goal seven-minutes from time saw Brazil beat Switzerland 1-nil in Group G to book their last-16 place.