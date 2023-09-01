Advertisement
Sport

Pool reject Salah bid; Villa sign defender

Sep 1, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Pool reject Salah bid; Villa sign defender Pool reject Salah bid; Villa sign defender
Share this article

The transfer window closes in England at 11pm.

Aston Villa have signed defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The French international returns to the Premier League after spending last season with Tottenham.

Advertisement

Liverpool have rejected a bid of 150-million-pounds from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad for Mo Salah.

The offer was for an initial payment of 100-million-pounds, with a further 50-million to be paid in add-ons.

Speaking earlier today, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club's stance hasn't changed and Salah isn't for sale.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus