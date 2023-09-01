Pool reject Salah bid; Villa sign defender

The transfer window closes in England at 11pm.

Aston Villa have signed defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The French international returns to the Premier League after spending last season with Tottenham.

Liverpool have rejected a bid of 150-million-pounds from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad for Mo Salah.

The offer was for an initial payment of 100-million-pounds, with a further 50-million to be paid in add-ons.

Speaking earlier today, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club's stance hasn't changed and Salah isn't for sale.