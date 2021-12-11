Pole for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will start from the front in Formula One's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
He qualified a fraction ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second, with the pair level on points heading into the final race of the season.
