Pole for Max Verstappen

Dec 11, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Max Verstappen will start from the front in Formula One's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He qualified a fraction ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second, with the pair level on points heading into the final race of the season.

